Authority Titans: Indie Artist Antidote on Gaining a Loyal Following

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / In recent years, independent artists have been steadily rising in popularity. Indie music allows small recording artists to create music free from commercial record labels and their subsidiaries. Indie artists often make use of an autonomous, do-it-yourself approach when it comes to producing and publishing music.

This freedom allows them to explore different genres and even merge and create new ones. And in fact, independent musicians are famous for creating unique and original music and exploring sounds that mainstream artists dare not produce. Antidote is a versatile young artist who has explored almost every genre of music.

Twenty-two-year-old Antidote is an independent artist who grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In his journey to find his true, authentic sound, he has tried almost every genre of music. This experience has made him a versatile artist with a wide range of knowledge in many areas of music. Throughout his journey, he has gathered a small but loyal following all across the world in countries such as the US, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

His music career started two years ago when he began exploring different types of music and using different beats trying to find the sound that he felt best represented him. During this time, he did extensive research on what it takes to become a world-famous musical artist. Finding his sound took him a lot longer than he expected, but he dared not to stop until he found the sound he wanted. Six months ago, the young artist decided to take his music seriously, and he has been making hit after hit for his excited fans ever since.

On his SoundCloud platform, he has amassed over 1 million plays in the independent music industry. His platform on Spotify has over 15,000 monthly listeners. So far, he has released his long-awaited singles "OnTheMap," "Jocelyn," and "Swiper No Swiping," much to the delight of his eager fans. Antidote is currently teasing new music on his Instagram account, where he has over 41,000 followers.

Right now, his goal is to get verified on more and more platforms to boost his brand and artistry. He aims to gain more recognition within the US as an indie artist with a high-quality sound.

Antidote recently dropped a new brand of merch called ihatepeople, which sold out within 24 hours, flexing his skills as a veritable entrepreneur. He hopes to release more merchandise and make his brand even more popular, as he fully intends to become a full-time entrepreneur. His main drive is to provide for his family, who has constantly supported him throughout his entire journey.

As a child, he played every sport-football, soccer, basketball, ice hockey/roller hockey, and baseball. He grew out of it in his high school days because his high school sports teams became less about the enjoyment of sports and more about winning. In school, he was not the best student; he found it hard to concentrate on academics. After high school, he decided it would be best not to go to college and instead devote his time to where he really stood out-music.

Antidote is working on new music that he hopes will draw even more people to his artistry.

