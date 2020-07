Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on July 23, 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The filing will be available on the SEC's website and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog, or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005952/en/

Contacts:

Ben Lu

Vice President, Investor Relations USA

+1 (510) 713-5568

Nicole Kenyon

Head of Global Corporate Employee Communications USA

+1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie

Corporate Communications Europe

+41 (0) 79-292-3499