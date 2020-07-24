Ikigai Enablers picks Alt Recruit to power their Singapore recruitment operations

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong has announced today that a Singapore-based IT recruitment specialist will be coming onboard their PeopleStrong Alt system.

As a part of the agreement, PeopleStrong will implement Alt Recruit, their next-generation Application Tracking System for Ikigai Enablers Singapore recruitment operations.

"We are entering the 'Experience' economy where the focus is to create the 'right experience' for the candidates. The only way to effectively engage with candidates better is by leveraging technology. And PeopleStrong Alt Recruit's superior functionalities can help us better engage with candidates at all stages of the process," said Sriram Iyer, CEO and Founder of Ikigai Enablers. "Alt Recruit will help us with data insights that will enable faster turnaround and seamless experience for clients and candidates. Speed is the name of the game now and a smart Applicant Tracking System can help us provide that competitive edge."

Ankur Sehgal, (Regional Director - APAC, PeopleStrong) added, "We are happy to have hrtech.sg onboard PeopleStrong's integrated candidate experience platform. PeopleStrong's Mobile-first talent acquisition solution will help Ikigai Enablers to digitise their candidate experience for multiple clients on a single unified platform. We look forward to enabling hrtech.sg and elevating their candidate experience."

PeopleStrong Alt Recruit is a unified, intuitive, and intelligent recruitment technology platform which offers a configurable workflow-based design that helps in automating & digitizing their end-to-end hiring processes starting from job description (JD) to joining. This includes key processes such as ready-to-use job templates, intelligent skill recommendations, one-click job posting, unified sourcing, instant candidate match-making, conducting best-in-class assessments, candidate-centric processes such IVR & video interviewing for screening & shortlisting, configurable salary fitment calculations, digital offer approvals & roll-outs, pre-joining documentation & ensuring seamless joining of candidates.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is a leading Enterprise Work and HR Technology company from Asia, that is enriching experience at work for over 350+ customers and 1 Million employees globally. On its journey to writing the NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Collaboration, Intelligence, and Analytics and platform. PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud & HR Vendor of the Year.

