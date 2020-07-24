Technavio has been monitoring the global reusable icepacks market size and it is poised to grow by USD 753.71 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of about 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The growing demand for cold solutions will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

A. 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, and TECHNI ICE are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. North America

What is the major market driver for reusable icepacks market?

A. The increasing adoption of environmental-friendly icepacks will be one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.

Based on segmentation by product, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Ice/dry icepacks will grow at a faster rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, and TECHNI ICE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for cold solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Reusable Icepacks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Reusable Icepacks Market is segmented as below:

Product Ice/dry Icepacks Refrigerant Gel-based Icepacks Chemical-based Icepacks

Application Food And Beverage Medical And Healthcare Chemicals

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Reusable Icepacks Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our reusable icepacks market report covers the following areas:

Reusable Icepacks Market size

Reusable Icepacks Market trends

Reusable Icepacks Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of environmental-friendly icepacks as one of the prime reasons driving the reusable icepacks market growth during the next few years.

Reusable Icepacks Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the reusable icepacks market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, and TECHNI ICE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the reusable icepacks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Reusable Icepacks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist reusable icepacks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reusable icepacks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reusable icepacks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reusable icepacks market vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

