Privately held medical technology company Venock, Inc., headquartered in New York City, with the subsidiary Venock Medical GmbH in Munich, Germany, announced that it has expanded the design of its large bore venous closure system to also be effective at high pressure conditions for closure of large bore arterial perforations.

Venock is developing a vascular closure system for large bore punctures in vessels following transvenous catheter-based therapies like atrial ablations, leadless pacemaker implantations and various structural heart therapies such as Mitral- and Tricuspid- Valve repair and replacement. Additionally, the Venock device will close large bore arterial access sites left by, percutaneous aortic valve implantations (TAVI), catheter based ventricular assist devices and pulmonary assist systems (ECMO). All such therapies are facing growing demand and require large bore vascular access, with sites that can be as big as the diameter of the vessel itself.

"We invested a great deal of effort to expand our large bore venous closure technology to include closure of large bore arterial perforations. Venock is developing the first universal large bore closure device for veins and arteries. We will plan our first IDE clinical study to enroll 120 patients with large bore venous interventional procedures in 10 clinical centers with a 30 day follow up," explains Terry Barnes, CEO of Venock.

About Venock Inc.

Venock Inc. is a privately held US medical device company headquartered in New York City, with the subsidiary Venock Medical GmbH in Munich, Germany. Its Vascular Closure Device is designed to close very large perforations that can be as big as the diameter of the vein or the artery.

CAUTION: The Venock system is not approved for sale or investigational use.

DISCLAIMER:

All information contained in this document derives from plausible reliable sources, which, however, have not been independently examined. There is no warranty, confirmation or guarantee, and no responsibility or liability is taken concerning correctness or completeness. As far as it is allowed by the relevant law, no liability whatsoever is taken on for any direct or indirect loss caused by the deployment of this document or its contents. This communication includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect our future operating results and financial position. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. The investment and/or the revenues that arise from it can rise or fall. A total loss is possible. International investors acknowledge risks in connection with political and economic uncertainties in foreign countries as well as currency risks. Persons who are in possession of this document are requested to obtain information concerning possible legal limitations and to observe them accordingly. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date of this press release.

