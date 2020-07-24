Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Subscription and Notification of Directors Holdings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

24 July 2020

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Subscription and Notification of Directors Holdings

The Company is pleased to announce the subscription (the "Subscription") for 2,566,889 new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscription Shares"), the Company raised net proceeds totalling £97,786 at a Subscription Price of 4 pence per share.

The Subscription Price represents a discount of 13.04 per cent to the closing price of 4.6 pence on 22 July 2020, being the business day prior to agreement of the Subscription. The Subscription is not being underwritten and is conditional on admission of the Subscription Shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. The Subscription is being conducted pursuant to the existing authorities granted to the Directors of the Company at its annual general meeting on 30 April 2020. The Subscription Shares represent approximately 11.69 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription Shares.

The purpose of the Subscription is principally to fund general working capital purposes and to accelerate sales growth at DI with additional capital.

The Directors of AAA entered into facility agreements of up to £20,000 each with the Company on 7 November 2018 to assist the Company with operating capital requirements. As part of the Subscription, Rob Scott and Matt Bonner have both agreed to convert their existing loans to AAA into Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price.

Following the Subscription, the director's shareholdings will be as follows:

Director No. of Ordinary Shares held as at date of this announcement No. of new shares subscribed for in the Subscription No. of Ordinary Shares held immediately following admission % interest in Ordinary shares immediately following admission Andrew Monk1 606,338 500,000 1,106,338 5.04% Rob Scott2 84,653 128,578 213,231 0.97% Matt Bonner 37,313 128,578 165,891 0.76%

1Andrew Monk's current holding is split between Hargreave Hale Nominees Limited (506,338 shares) and HSBC Account 941346 (100,000 shares).

2Rob Scott is a consultant to Carimar International Holdings Ltd who is the beneficial holder of the ordinary shares (via a nominee company, Platform Securities Nominees Limited)

The directors will each also receive 1 warrant for each Subscription Share on the same basis as those taking part in the Subscription, each warrant conveying the right to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 5p with a term of 24 months.

Following the Subscription, the director's ownership of options to acquire or subscribe for Ordinary Shares in issue are as follows:

Director No. of options over Ordinary Shares held prior to the announcement No. of options over Ordinary Shares subscribed for in the Subscription No. of options over Ordinary Shares held immediately following the Subscription Andrew Monk 191,9521 500,0003 691,9521 Rob Scott 50,0002 128,5783 178,5781 Matt Bonner 180,0002 128,5783 308,5781

1Exercisable at various prices

2Exercisable at a price of 20p per share

3Exercisable at a price of 5p per share

Application will be made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities (the "Admission"). The Admission is expected to take effect and dealings in the Subscription Shares will commence before 7thAugust 2020.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights in the Company will be 21,966,087. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

