Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF June 2020 Fact Sheet 24-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 July 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the quarter ended on 30 June 2020 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] The Company will be hosting an investor call at 10.00am on Thursday 30 July 2020. Investors who wish to listen into the call can register their interest by contacting Starwood on swef@starwood.com and dial in details will be provided directly to the participants. Investors are also being invited to submit questions to the Company in advance of the call through the same email address. A transcript of the call will be made available on the website. Please note the conference call is not open to the media or their third party representatives. Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Update Summary · All of the loans in the investment portfolio are paying their interest on time · There are no required impairments in the investment portfolio · The Group expects a favourable environment for future investments in the long term · The Group has strong liquidity with net debt of GBP15.1 million at 30 June 2020 and undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP101.9 million to fund existing commitments · The average loan to value across the portfolio remained at approximately 63 per cent representing a strong equity cushion · In light of the lower interest rate environment the Group has re-evaluated its dividend policy to create a stable, sustainable and covered dividend level for the long term · The Group will continue to pay a dividend of 6.5 pence per share through 2020 and will target to pay 5.5 pence per share thereafter. More information on the dividend can be found below and in the accompanying investor update presentation, which is available on the Company's website at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Investment Portfolio at 30 June 2020 As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP514.7 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.6m GBP0.4m Office, London GBP13.0m GBP7.6m Residential, London GBP37.0m GBP2.7m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Hotel, North Berwick GBP10.5m GBP4.5m Logistics Portfolio, GBP12.0m - UK(2) Total Sterling Loans GBP194.6m GBP37.0m Three Shopping Centres, GBP34.1m GBP5.9m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.6m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP55.0m - Hotel, Spain GBP40.1m GBP9.5m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP17.0m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP31.3m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP2.0m GBP11.5m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP19.6m GBP2.4m Office Portfolio, GBP32.2m - Dublin Logistics Portfolio, GBP6.0m - Germany(2) Total Euro Loans GBP252.9m GBP30.2m Total Portfolio GBP447.5m GBP67.2m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rate. 2) Logistics Portfolio, UK and Logistics Portfolio, Germany is one single loan agreement with sterling and Euro tranches. Second Quarter Portfolio Activity The following portfolio activity occurred in the quarter: New Loan, Logistics, UK and Germany: On 17 June 2020, the Group closed an investment in the funding of a EUR 71.9 million, 36 month floating rate senior loan secured by a portfolio of industrial/logistics assets in the UK and Germany. The investment has been made alongside Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) with the Group participating in EUR 20 million (27.8 per cent) of the senior loan amount. The Group expects the transaction to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, in line with its stated investment strategy. Loan Repayments & Amortisation: the following loan repayments and material amortisation was received during the quarter:- · Credit Linked notes: a full and final repayment of the GBP21.8 million loan; · Mixed Portfolio, Europe: EUR 4.3 million of unscheduled amortisation following asset sales; and · Residential, London: GBP3.5 million of amortisation following the sale of residential units. Following the activity noted above, in addition to drawdowns on existing commitments of GBP6.9 million, the Group had approximately GBP447.5 million of total loans advanced across 18 investments with GBP67.2 million of unfunded commitments. The average loan to value across the portfolio remained at approximately 63 per cent representing a strong equity cushion. Liquidity The Group is very modestly levered with net debt of GBP15.1 million (3.5 per cent of NAV) at 30 June 2020, has no repo facilities outstanding and significant liquidity available with undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP101.9 million to fund existing commitments as summarised below. As at 30 June 2020 GBP million Drawn on Group debt facilities (24.1) Cash at hand 9.0 Net Debt (15.1) Undrawn Debt Facilities available to Group 101.9 Undrawn Commitments to Borrowers (67.2) Available Capacity (cash + undrawn facilities - 43.7 commitments to borrowers) As described in our last factsheet, the way in which the Group's borrowing facilities are structured means that it does not need to fund mark to market margin calls. The Group does have the obligation to post cash collateral under its hedging facilities. However, cash would not need to be posted until the hedges were more than GBP20 million out of the money. The mark to market of the hedges at 30 June 2020 was just GBP4.5 million (out of the money) and with the robust hedging structure employed by the Group, cash collateral has never been required to be posted since inception. Current and Future Dividend On 23 July 2020, the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the second quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised 6.5 pence per annum. This was covered 0.95x by earnings excluding unrealised FX gains. We expect the dividend cover to reduce to approximately 0.87x during the second half of the year following the repayment and amortisation received in the second quarter. The Board and Investment Adviser recognise the importance of stable and predictable dividends for our shareholders. Accordingly, we hold a dividend reserve built up over several years which we have been using to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share over the last eighteen months even though the dividend has been uncovered by earnings more recently. As a result of this reserve, dividends have not therefore been paid out of capital reserves. The Company intends to continue to use the remaining reserve to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share for the rest of 2020 which will leave a small reserve remaining. In the period since the Group's inception, the Bank of England base rate has reduced from 0.50 per cent to 0.10 per cent. The average 5 year GBP swap rate from inception to year end 2019 was 1.16 per cent, compared to 0.13 per cent at 30 June 2020 representing a fall of over 1 per cent on the average. At inception LIBOR / EURIBOR might have contributed up to 10 per cent of the company's underlying return profile, today it makes up less than 1 per cent. In light of the declining interest rate environment, from 1 January 2021 the Group intends to reduce the dividend target to 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly) which, in the Board and the Investment Adviser's view, is a more sustainable level of dividend which should be fully covered by earnings whilst ensuring we maintain our strong credit discipline whilst managing risk. On the share price at 30 June 2020, a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum represents an attractive 6.4 per cent dividend yield. Portfolio Overview in Light of Covid-19 All loan interest up to the date of this factsheet has been paid in full and on time and future interest payments are expected to be paid in full based on the forecast gradual continued easing of lockdowns across the UK and Europe. On 19 June 2020 the Group published an update on the performance of the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)