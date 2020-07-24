Kaco New Energy, STS Transformatoren Stockach, and Fraunhofer ISE have developed a new topology, management software, and transistors for hybrid inverters. Existing devices often suffer efficiency losses when power demand is low, as circuits and transistors are made to operate close to design specifications. The researchers claim their new tech could enable more battery use, based on simulation results.Residential energy storage systems are riding a wave of popularity against a backdrop of new products offering integrated home power systems, the deployment of virtual power plants (VPPs), and the ...

