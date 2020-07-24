Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Announces the Addition of Michael Young to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Young as a director of the Company. Mr. Young will replace David Parchomchuk, who has agreed to resign from the Board.

Michael has extensive senior level executive management and trading experience in the Canadian and U.S. capital markets. Throughout his career in finance and banking, he has built a strong network of Canadian, American, and international investors. He was Managing Director and Co-Head of Trading for a Canadian Investment Bank. Before assuming the title of Co- Head of Trading, he established and ran the Equity Capital Markets desk for the bank's U.S. operations in New York City.

Michael sat on the board of ICC Labs, which was acquired by Aurora in 2018 and was also a founding shareholder and board member of Nuuvera, which was also acquired in 2018.

Michael is a founding shareholder and Chairman of Better Choice Company. Better Choice Company is a publicly listed company in the United States that invests in the animal health and wellness industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Company's Board. Mike's extensive cannabis and capital markets experience and knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the Company in meeting its objectives moving forward. We would also like to thank David Parchomchuk for his valuable contribution to the Board and the Company," commented Charlie Lamb, Chief Executive Officer of the Weekend.

Mr. Young's appointment is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational and medicinal cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life's highs - any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

