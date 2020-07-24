U.S.-based UserTesting Names GB Kumar As Their Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UserTesting , a leading provider of on-demand human insights , today announced the appointment of GB Kumar as the company's first Asia Pacific regional Vice President of Sales. UserTesting has nearly 50 subscription customers in Asia Pacific with leading brands including Agoda, Canva, Destination NSW, Energy Australia, Meitu Inc., Photo Infotech Inc., and Yun Yun. These companies leverage the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to get fast feedback on their products, messaging, & experiences, in a cost effective-way - from consumers in their markets, to build empathy for their end-users so they can make more informed business decisions.

"Asia Pacific countries are going through significant changes in buyer behaviour & trade patterns, which needs to be clearly understood for companies to sustain a competitive edge and grow their business," said GB Kumar. "UserTesting can help these companies gain empathy for their customers by delivering deep and actionable insights - and these customer insights will help them regain the business momentum to accelerate out of the crisis."

An accomplished business and sales leader with more than 20 years of experience, Kumar brings extensive experience leading teams across Asia Pacific, India, & the Middle East. Kumar most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, and General Manager of India Operations at Prysm Inc. Prior to Prysm, Kumar held multiple geo leadership roles at Intel, Tech Mahindra, & Cisco.

"We are very excited to have GB join us to lead our expansion into Asia. He brings a proven track record of being able to develop and scale sales organizations for some of the world's top technology companies, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our international footprint," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting.

About UserTesting