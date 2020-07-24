Teriak Industrial Group, a private Egyptian company that specializes in the production of automotive components, owns and operates the new 100 MW manufacturing facility. Spain's Mondragon Assembly supplied the production line.From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV production equipment supplier Mondragon Assembly has provided a 100 MW PV panel production line for a new factory in Cairo, Egypt. The owner of the manufacturing facility is Teriak Industrial Group, a private Egyptian company that specializes in the production of automotive components for the Egyptian and broader Middle Eastern markets. ...

