Referring to the bulletin from Gaming Corps AB's annual general meeting, held on June 24, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 27, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: GCOR Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0007100615 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 24, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014694691 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 27, 2020 For further information about the reverse split, please contact Gaming Corps AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.