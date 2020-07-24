Authority Titans: Habitats by Kat Combines Real Estate and Hospitality

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Home is where the heart is. It is where we celebrate special occasions, make memories, and foster our relationships. Strengthening the connections inside the home is as important as finding the home itself. No matter who you are and what you do, we all need a place to call our own.

Consequently, it takes a lengthy process, not to mention hassle, when looking to buy, sell, or rent in New York City. As a solution, others seek the professional help of real estate agents. These agents are well-versed on inventory and how to reconcile the needs and wants of a client.

Being in the real estate industry requires practical communication skills, superior aesthetic sense, and a heart for client relations. Clients trust real estate agents who go beyond their mandate to sell real estate properties. That is precisely the brand of Katherine Friedman.

Friedman is a real estate agent with Brown Harris Stevens, a luxury brokerage that recently merged with Halstead to create one of the nation's largest privately-owned real estate firms. She is also the owner and founder of Habitats by Kat, her personal real estate brand and travel agency. Based in New York City and originally from Boston, her brand aims to integrate the concepts relating to hospitality management and real estate.

Before venturing to real estate, Friedman worked in the hospitality industry, specifically the hotel business. For Friedman, shifting to real estate is not a long shot. The principles of rapport, networking, and sales utilized in both fields do not stray far from each other. The knowledge she amassed from her previous job gives her an advantage that separates her from competitors in her newfound line of work.

Habitats by Kat offers both third party events, program sourcing, leisure travel and selling, renting, or buying real estate properties. Friedman considers herself a full service agent in both real estate and hospitality. The flexibility that she demonstrates allowed her to work with various global corporations. That is a hard feat to achieve, considering that her brand operates in New York City which is the most competitive city in the United States.

It is a two-way street for Habitats by Kat. Often, when clients avail of travel services, Friedman then connects to a more extensive network exposing her to more significant opportunities to market real estate properties. Similarly, when business partners employ real estate services, Friedman finds an opening to introduce the extra features of her service. This multifaceted nature of Friedman's brand of service makes Habitats by Kat, a go-to company for all.

Friedman penetrates small to mid-sized and even global businesses in New York, and her clients respond with excellent remarks to her service. The connections she made opened a bigger network for her to market Habitats by Kat. Any entrepreneur needs to establish solid relationships with clients. And for someone who has worked in two worlds that necessitates care and sensitivity, Katherine Friedman is in the right lane.

Everyone settles for comfort and access. That is why many entrepreneurs innovate their services. Friedman is one of the exceptional people who use background experiences and wit to elevate her capacity in providing fast, efficient, and honest service.

Her brand continues to target those based in New York and intends to expand in the near future. While it may entail new challenges, Friedman is more than willing to roll up her sleeves anew to give clients the satisfaction and ease they need.

