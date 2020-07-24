Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 23-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 264.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 268.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.83p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16