Mensch und Maschine has reported a respectable set of H120 results, with revenue growth of 8.5% and EPS growth of 19.0% y-o-y. Q2 suffered from weaker demand in both divisions due to COVID-19 disruption but good cost control minimised the impact at the net income level. Management is maintaining its EPS and dividend targets for FY20; we estimate that this could be achieved even if H2 revenues fall below H1.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...