The proposed projects come from Portuguese and European companies covering the entire value chain. The call, which has a budget of up to €40 billion, is part of the country's hydrogen strategy.The Portuguese government said this week that it has received 74 expressions of interest in response to its call for hydrogen projects, which was launched in mid-June. "The proposed investments amount to approximately €16 billion, which is equivalent to 7.5% of Portuguese GDP," the government said. Portuguese developers and other European companies across the entire value chain proposed projects, with participation ...

