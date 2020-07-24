Chris Casacci, Co-Founder of SunBeam Laboratories, Donates Masks, Hand Sanitizer and PPE Gear to Local First Responders

The Team from SunBeam Laboratories is Committed to Supporting their Local Emergency Services and Critical Infrastructure During the COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Chris Casacci, co-founder of SunBeam Laboratories, is pleased to announce that his company is donating masks, hand sanitizer and related PPE gear to local first responders in the Lockport, New York community.

To learn more about SunBeam Laboratories' recent giveaways and donations, please visit https://www.sunbeamlab.com/community.html.

As Christopher Casacci noted, he and everyone at SunBeam Laboratories is committed to giving back to the community whenever they can. As a large-scale manufacturer of hand sanitizer, he and his team are striving to support their local emergency services and critical infrastructure as much as possible during the pandemic.

"If your organization is in need of masks, hand sanitizer, or related PPE gear we will do our best to help with donations," Casacci said, adding that at SunBeam Laboratories, they keep a portion of some of their production for donations.

"We focus primarily on emergency services including police, EMTs, homeless shelters, and certain government agencies as a priority."

SunBeam Laboratories' devotion to giving back extends beyond first responders. As Casacci noted, he and his team recently gave away over 5,000 free bottles of hand sanitizer during a giveaway held on May 2 in Lockport.

Casacci understands that hand sanitizer has been difficult for many people to find in stores lately, so he decided to host the massive donation to help families and other members of the community to have access to this important product.

In addition, people who use hand sanitizer from SunBeam Laboratories can rest assured that have a high-quality product that meets the CDC's, WHO's and FDA's guidelines for strength and safety.

"We are now producing up to 100,000 bottles of FDA listed hand sanitizer a day, and will have a capacity of roughly 250,000 bottles a day in the coming weeks. The hand sanitizer is in a spray bottle with 80 percent denatured ethyl alcohol and gel is 70 percent," Casacci said, adding that the CDC and WHO both recommend using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethyl alcohol.

