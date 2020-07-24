Connor Brostek, CEO of Sew It Online, Launches Million Mask Sewing Challenge

The Global Sew-a-Thon Will Support Healthcare Workers and Others in Need of a Mask

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Connor Brostek, CEO of Sew It Online, is pleased to announce the launch of The Million Mask Challenge that will help provide masks for healthcare workers and others in need of a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Million Mask sewing challenge, please visit https://sewitonline.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, local facilities recently called on Brostek to help make masks to keep healthcare workers as safe as possible during the coronavirus global pandemic. While the facilities requested 100,000 masks from Brostek, he realized that the need for masks is much larger.

This knowledge inspired Brostek to launch The Million Mask Challenge, a global sew-a-thon that invites people from around the world to make hand-sewn masks for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are on the front lines.

To help make participating in The Million Mask Challenge as easy as possible, Brostek is offering instant access to two free mask patterns and easy to follow instructions, along with a helpful tutorial video for additional assistance. A FAQ section on the website also offers answers to common questions about the project.

Everyone, from newbies who are just learning to sew a button to people with a great deal of sewing experience, is welcome to sign up for Million Mask sewing challenge. In addition to creating masks to donate to Brostek's cause, people may also use the free patterns to make cloth masks for themselves and their friends and family.

The two patterns that are currently available are the Fast and Easy Darted Pattern, and the Original/Preferred Pattern. Brostek is also offering a pattern for a cloth hand protector.

"We are working hard to make patterns and create more videos for this challenge in order to get as many people sewing as possible," the spokesperson noted, adding that when they finish their masks, people may either leave them in a drop-off bin at 7300 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, 44130 or mail them to the same address.

"Let's see how far we can go. Together, we can do this."

Connor Brostek is the CEO of Sew It Online, a virtual sewing community for all levels of sewing enthusiasts. People are welcome to join his Million Mask sewing challenge to support healthcare workers and those in need here: https://sewitonline.com/

