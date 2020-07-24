ProcureAM: Procure Space ETF (UFO) Wins 'ETF Innovation of the Year' at Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards 2020

Hosted by Fund Intelligence, prestigious annual awards program recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions to the fund industry

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, won the "ETF Innovation of the Year" accolade for its Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) at the 27th annual Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards. This award is given to the most successful ETF focused on a novel strategy or approach to the market, as deemed by an independent panel of 19 judges with expertise across the asset management space.

Launched on April 11, 2019, UFO is the world's first ETF to give investors pure-play exposure to the expanding global space industry. The fund tracks (before fees and expenses) the S-Network Space Index, which focuses on companies that are significantly engaged in space-related activities.

"We are honored to have earned this impressive industry accolade for UFO in just over a year of existence," said Andrew Chanin, co-founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "UFO offers a unique opportunity for investors to experience the cutting edge of this largely untapped industry. Just as space is limitless, so is the potential to harness its possibilities."

For over a quarter century, the Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards have recognized outstanding business leaders, the best creative minds and the top performers across U.S. asset management. Recipients of the "ETF Innovation of the Year" award are determined by a combination of several elements, such as flows, performance, fund objectives and innovation.

"Space has always captured human interest, but recently the space economy has begun to garner commercial interest like never before," said Robert "Bob" Tull, co-founder and president of ProcureAM. "We are humbled to be recognized by Fund Intelligence, and honored to lead the way as investors can now enjoy unprecedented access to this exciting and growing market segment."

For additional information on ProcureAM and UFO, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for ProcureAM

Jill Fritz, 484-832-7034

procuream@gregoryfca.com

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

References to other investment products should not be considered an offer of those securities.

Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Award shortlists and winners are comprised of individuals and firms who have submitted entries or been nominated via the online submission process, as well as through recommendations from leading market participants.

Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Award judges will use the submitted application material, as well as any uploaded supplemental information, to determine which firm, individual or product they believe to be the most suitable and deserving winners for each category.

Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Award judges have the discretionary power to move nominations into alternative categories that they think may be more suitable.

Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards were decided by an independent panel of 19 judges with expertise across the asset management space.

SOURCE: ProcureAM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598731/Procure-Space-ETF-UFO-Wins-ETF-Innovation-of-the-Year-at-Mutual-Fund-Industry-ETF-Awards-2020