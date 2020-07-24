Lowland Investment Company (LWI) invests across the UK market capitalisation spectrum, seeking a combination of capital and income growth. Although its smaller-cap bias and value-orientated investment approach mean it has underperformed in recent years, managers James Henderson and Laura Foll at Janus Henderson Investors remain confident in the ability of well financed, well managed companies in areas such as engineering and insurance to recover and grow in the medium term. In the meantime, the trust has revenue reserves with which it plans to support its long-term record of maintaining or growing its annual dividends.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...