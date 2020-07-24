BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by 6.3% during the month of June (in Sterling terms).



As announced on 26 June, the Company's NAV was boosted by 1.26% in the month as a result of the recognition of tax recoverable on foreign income following the outcome of the Foreign Investment Income Group Litigation Order; the portfolio returned +5% over the month.



Global equity markets continued to recover in June on the back of improving economic data, as economies began to emerge from lockdown. However, this positivity was partly offset by renewed acceleration of virus cases in the US. For reference, the MSCI All Country World Index rose by 3.0%.



In the energy sector, OPEC announced the extension of cuts for another month, before tapering begins in August which was positive for the supply side. However, as oil prices continue to improve, North American companies have begun to return previously shut-in volumes. On the demand side, oil demand has recovered quickly as lockdown measures are gradually being removed, and the speed at which private transport has recovered has been a positive tailwind. The one area that has not recovered to the same extent is jet fuel demand, as air travel has been slower to improve. This is a trend which was highlighted throughout the month by our data scientists at BlackRock. Against this backdrop, oil prices posted positive returns, with the Brent and WTI rising by 11.6% and 10.7% respectively, to end the month at prices of $41/bbl and $39/bbl respectively.



Elsewhere, the EU's Green Deal is the €1trillion roadmap for making the EU's economy sustainable and includes renovation to make buildings more efficient and also accelerating the switch to renewable power. Stimulus measures being announced by European Union countries have been in line with its aims, which may prove supportive for the sustainable transition sector.



June was another strong month for mined commodities as further evidence emerged of global activity resuming. Economic data from China surprised to the upside, with its manufacturing purchase managers index rising to 50.9, up from 50.6 in May, indicating continued expansion. Copper was among the top performing commodities, its price rising by 12.2% on stronger demand and concerns around disruptions to supply from Chile. The gold price also rose by another 3.0% to an 8 year high, supported by lower expectations around US interest rates.



All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



24 July 2020