HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: HAWKEYE Plans to Commence Operations at Its Mcbride and Railway Properties in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(FSE:HGT)(ISIN: CA42016R3027)(WKN:A12A61): is pleased to provide an update to our shareholders and the investment community regarding HAWKEYE's planned 2020 summer work program on its 100% owned McBride (4,202.08 ha) and Railway (928.96 ha) properties, which are strategically located in the northeast corner of the BC Golden Triangle, approximately 12 kilometres north of the Red Chris Cu-Au mine, and 18 kilometres east of GT Gold Corp's Saddle North Cu-Au and Saddle South Au-Ag discoveries.

HAWKEYE plans to perform its summer work program over the promising northern IP chargeability target located on the McBride property. This target was not drilled in 2019 because of the onset of severe winter conditions. The Railway property, which the Company acquired between August and October 2019, is contiguous with the northwest part of the McBride property. The Railway acquisition extends the target area through the undrilled northern chargeability anomaly along a 3 kilometre belt of known mineralized porphyry and breccia mineral occurrences on HAWKEYE's mineral tenures (Figure 1). Assays from the previous exploration reported Cu values to 6.92%, Au to 5.18 g/t and Ag to 57 g/t with highly variable Cu:Au ratios.

The planned 2020 summer exploration program includes but is not limited to detailed mapping, prospecting, rock and soil sampling, followed by further Induced Polarization (IP) surveys. This work is focused on the delineation of the highest priority drill targets while investigating the geological, geochemical and structural controls spatially associated with a porphyry system at depth.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Davison, M.Sc., P.Geo., and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

