Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on the COVID-19 Impact Analysis on The Livestock Insecticide Market in NAFTA Countries. In this article, industry experts at Infiniti research provide unparalleled insights to help pesticide manufacturers in NAFTA countries understand the impact of COVID-19 on their business. The market intelligence study undertaken includes a market sizing and forecast analysis post-COVID-19 on the livestock insecticides market, the degree of impact on various segments, probable disruptions to production and supply chain, competitive landscape, and future market potential and scope of investment areas.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Livestock Insecticides Market

Livestock insecticides, an integral part of livestock farming, are being widely used to prevent the infestation of pests and insects among the livestock that could harm or hinder productivity in livestock animals. Recent roadblocks in operations caused by nation-wide lockdowns and travel restrictions, due to COVID-19, have severely impacted the industry, especially from a supply chain standpoint. The lockdown has resulted in a consequent ripple effect posing severe gaps between demand and supply across the industry. With demand for meat and chicken plummeting due to stigma related to the spread of the virus through meat/ related products, sales at retail stores are hitting an all-time low, which in turn has a significant impact on revenue generation by livestock farmers and caretakers. Furthermore, there is a possibility of downsizing or halting animal farming practices altogether because of the ongoing pandemic. This may have a severe impact on the cashflows for stakeholders.

"With the government lifting the lockdown and business operations resuming operations, the purchase of insecticide products may increase through third-party e-commerce websites or online portals of insecticide firms," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. Download the FREE resource for comprehensive insights.

