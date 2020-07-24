Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases, and in the development of applications for life sciences research (LSR), informs its shareholders that Combined Shareholders' Meeting of July 24, 2020, held in camera, was unable to deliberate as the required quorum was not reached.

Genomic Vision would like to thank the shareholders who expressed their vote by mail and counts on the mobilization of all its shareholders, both individuals and institutions, to meet the quorum and majority conditions required by law on second convocation (no quorum required for decisions falling within the scope of the Ordinary General Meeting and a quorum of one fifth of the shares with voting rights for decisions falling within the scope of the Extraordinary General Meeting).

Genomic Vision's combined general meeting on second notice will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's registered office, 80-84 rue des Meuniers, Building E, 92220 Bagneux, also in camera, to deliberate on the same agenda.

In accordance with current regulations and AMF recommendations, Genomic Vision shareholders are requested to cast their votes exclusively by mail, prior to the General Meeting, by voting by post or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting, in accordance with the procedures detailed in the company's notice of meeting published in the BALO of 19 June 2020.

The votes of shareholders who voted by post at the first meeting remain valid and will be counted for the meeting on second call.

All preparatory documents remain available on request from the company, or can be consulted on the company's website, under the heading Investors/General Meetings.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

