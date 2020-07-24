Anzeige
24.07.2020 | 17:58
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 24

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 23 July 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 23 July 2020 90.59p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 89.64p per ordinary share



24 July 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
