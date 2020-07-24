Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ)
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights
June 30th, 2020
23 461 313
33 213 565
A total number of 33 213 565 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 385 144 voting rights attached to the 385 144 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005132/en/
Contacts:
JACQUET METALS
JACQUET METAL SERVICE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de