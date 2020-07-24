Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting June 30th, 2020 23 461 313 33 213 565

A total number of 33 213 565 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 385 144 voting rights attached to the 385 144 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005132/en/

Contacts:

JACQUET METALS