Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Publishes Study On Turkey's Religious Affairs Ministry's Activities In Turkey And Europe, Focusing On The Ministry's Jihad Connections And Corruption

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / On July 23, 2020, the Middle East Media Research (MEMRI) published part one of a four-part series on Turkey's Ministry of Religious Affairs' activities in Turkey and Europe as reported by Turkish-language sources. The first report in this series focuses on the authority of the Ministry over the Hagia Sophia mosque and its jihad connections and corruption: "Turkey's Religious Affairs Ministry, Authority Over Hagia Sophia Mosque And 2,000 Mosques Around The World, Part I - Turkish Press Reports On Ministry's Jihad Connections, Corruption." Turkey's Ministry of Religious Affairs is colloquially, and in this report, referred to as the Diyanet.

This series is part of the MEMRI Turkish Studies Project, which monitors Turkish-language television, print, and digital news sources as well as social media.

According to the first report in this series, Turkish news reports have connected the Diyanet to the activity of jihadi groups, such as the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda, inside Turkey, as well as to the movement of jihadi fighters into Syria.

The additional three reports in the series, which will be released over the next few weeks, cover the following:

Part II - Statements On Women, Children;

Part III - Statements And Actions On Religious Minorities, Secularism;

Part IV - Police Investigate Jihad Sermon In The Netherlands;

