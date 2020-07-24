Flatirons Plumbing: FlatironsPlumbing.com Announces $500 Science Scholarship Opportunity

ARVADO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / FlatironsPlumbing.com, an Arvada Plumber providing service throughout the Denver, CO metropolitan area, announced a scholarship opportunity to help students afford the substantial costs of higher education. The $500 scholarship is open to all currently enrolled or incoming college students majoring in a field relating to science, and focuses on the important role that scientists play within their community and the world.

Participants in the scholarship contest are required to hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher, as well as submit a letter of recommendation and unofficial transcript of their grades along with a 500-1000 word essay answering the question, "What problems do water treatment and filtration solve?"

Scholarship contestants' essays must be submitted via email by no later than September 1, 2020, with a winner being determined by September 10. The recipient of the $500 Science Scholarship will be chosen at the discretion of FlatironsPlumbing.com based on the merit of his or her essay.

Flatirons Plumbing is committed to creating opportunities to help make college expenses more affordable for those who have chosen to help others by studying a science-related field.

Flatirons Plumbing founder Dave Choka said, "Water quality is of vital importance in every community. But to become a scientist focused on solving the various water quality issues requires a huge amount of dedication."

The FlatironsPlumbing.com Science Scholarship contest is currently open to applicants until September 1, 2020. For more information, visit FlatironsPlumbing.com.

###

For more information about Flatirons Plumbing, contact the company here:

Flatirons Plumbing

Media Relations

(720) 630-1784

service@flatironsplumbing.com

13450 W 83rd place

Arvada, CO 80005

SOURCE: Flatirons Plumbing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598796/FlatironsPlumbingcom-Announces-500-Science-Scholarship-Opportunity