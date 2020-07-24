Technavio has been monitoring the high strength steel market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.51 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the high strength steel market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 23.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 37.87 million by 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of over 10%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Growing demand for high strength steel in the automobile industry.

ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. are the top players in the market.

APAC.

APAC. Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

Automotive.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for high strength steel in the automobile industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of substitutes might hamper market growth.

High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

High Strength Steel Market is segmented as below:

Application Automotive Construction Aviation Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high strength steel market report covers the following areas:

High Strength Steel Market size

High Strength Steel Market trends

High Strength Steel Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing global construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the high strength steel market growth during the next few years.

High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high strength steel market, including some of the vendors such as ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high strength steel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high strength steel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high strength steel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high strength steel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high strength steel market vendors

