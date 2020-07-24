Technavio has been monitoring the maritime information market and it is poised to grow by USD 736.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the maritime information market in 2019?
Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 1,296.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,933.84 million by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
Need to comply with strict regulations.
- Who are the top players in the market?
FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group are the top players in the market.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
Europe.
- What are the major trends for the maritime information market?
Increase in seaborne trade.
- Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
MIA.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The need to comply with strict regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation might hamper the market growth.
Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Maritime Information Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Government
- Application
- MIA
- MIP
- VT
- AIS
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maritime information marketreport covers the following areas:
- Maritime Information Market size
- Maritime Information Market trends
- Maritime Information Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in seaborne trade as one of the prime reasons driving the maritime information market growth during the next few years.
Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the maritime information market, including some of the vendors such as FLIR Systems Inc., Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the maritime information market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Maritime Information Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist maritime information market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the maritime information market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the maritime information market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime information market vendors
