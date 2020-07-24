Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 18:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.8298 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2965758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 77936 EQS News ID: 1101611 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 24, 2020 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)