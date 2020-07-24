Technavio has been monitoring the amniotic membrane market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005265/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Amniotic Membrane Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What is the year-over-year growth of the amniotic membrane market in 2020?

Technavio says that the year-over-year growth of the market is 11.26% in 2020.

Technavio says that the year-over-year growth of the market is 11.26% in 2020. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 13%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Growing at a CAGR of over 13%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024. What is the key factor driving the market?

Demand for biocompatible scaffolds.

Demand for biocompatible scaffolds. Who are the top players in the market?

Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc. are the top players in the market.

Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc. are the top players in the market. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America.

North America. What is the major trend for the amniotic membrane market?

Rise in the development of new applications through research.

Rise in the development of new applications through research. Which type segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

Cryopreserved amniotic membrane.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for biocompatible scaffolds has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the issues related to preservation and contamination might hamper market growth.

Amniotic Membrane Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Amniotic Membrane Market is segmented as below:

Type Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40730

Amniotic Membrane Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our amniotic membrane market report covers the following areas:

Amniotic Membrane Market size

Amniotic Membrane Market trends

Amniotic Membrane Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in the development of new applications as one of the prime reasons driving the amniotic membrane market growth during the next few years.

Amniotic Membrane Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the amniotic membrane market, including some of the vendors such as Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the amniotic membrane market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Amniotic Membrane Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist amniotic membrane market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amniotic membrane market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amniotic membrane market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amniotic membrane market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Cryopreserved amniotic membrane Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dehydrated amniotic membrane Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing reimbursement coverage for new products

Rise in development of new applications through research

Industry consolidation through mergers and acquisitions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Celularity Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Katena Products, Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

NuVision Biotherapies Ltd.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Surgenex LLC

TissueTech Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005265/en/

Contacts:

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/