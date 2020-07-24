Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 juillet/July 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 85,864,214 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on July 27, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 85 864 214 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 27 juillet 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 28 juillet/July 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 29 juillet/July 2020 Symbol/Symbole: PKK NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 70469M207 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA70469M2076 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 70469M108/CA70469M1086

