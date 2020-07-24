Technavio has been monitoring the needle-free drug delivery devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What is the year-over-year growth of the needle-free drug delivery devices market in 2020?

As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the market is 3.79% in 2020.

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

Technological advances in needle-free drug delivery devices.

3M Co., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enesi Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, PharmaJet Inc., and Valeritas Holdings Inc. are the top players in the market.

North America.

Increasing government initiatives.

Inhalers.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enesi Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, PharmaJet Inc., and Valeritas Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technological advances in needle-free drug delivery devices have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with needle-free drug delivery devices might hamper market growth.

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market is segmented as below:

Product Inhalers Transdermal Patches Jet Injectors

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our needle-free drug delivery devices market report covers the following areas:

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market size

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market trends

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the needle-free drug delivery devices market growth during the next few years.

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the needle-free drug delivery devices market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Enesi Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, PharmaJet Inc., and Valeritas Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the needle-free drug delivery devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist needle-free drug delivery devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the needle-free drug delivery devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the needle-free drug delivery devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of needle-free drug delivery devices market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

