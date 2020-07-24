Technavio has been monitoring the motive lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What is the year-over-year growth of the motive lead-acid battery market in 2020?

As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the market is 5.02% in 2020.

Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Growing demand for electric forklifts.

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

APAC.

The emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment.

VRLA.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for electric forklifts has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from lithium-ion batteries might hamper market growth.

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below:

Battery Type VRLA FLA

Geography APAC EMEA Americas



Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our motive lead-acid battery market report covers the following areas:

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market size

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market trends

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the motive lead-acid battery market, including some of the vendors such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the motive lead-acid battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Motive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motive lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motive lead-acid battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motive lead-acid battery market vendors

