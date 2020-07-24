CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: CreditRiskMonitor Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue Results

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / CreditRiskMonitor's (OTCQX:CRMZ) preliminary unaudited results of revenue for the second quarter as of June 30, 2020; the first six months of the fiscal year 2020; and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 are up approximately 8%, 7%, and 6% as compared to the same periods in 2019, respectively. Management remains cautiously optimistic about the rest of the year, due to the fact that many of our subscribers continue to struggle through the COVID-19 economic downturn and are implementing cost cutting measures.

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company's proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

Jerry Flum, CEO

(845) 230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com

SOURCE: CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598868/CreditRiskMonitor-Announces-Preliminary-Second-Quarter-Revenue-Results