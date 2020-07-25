Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.07.2020 | 00:52
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arrowroot Capital Completes Sale of its Interest in SocialChorus, the Global Leader in Workforce & Employee Communications, to Sumeru Equity Partners

SANTA MONICA, California, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowroot Capital Management, LLC ("Arrowroot"), a global growth equity firm in Santa Monica California, today announced the sale of its interest in portfolio company SocialChorus, Inc. ("SocialChorus"), the leader in end-to-end employee communications and engagement software solutions, to Sumeru Equity Partners L.P. ("Sumeru"). Arrowroot will continue to own a minority interest in the company.

Since Arrowroot's initial investment in 2018, SocialChorus has successfully evolved from an employee social advocacy solution into a mission-critical enterprise workforce communications platform for the world's largest companies with global, disparate workforces.

With Arrowroot's partnership, SocialChorus made significant investments in technology, grew its sales & marketing headcount, and expanded its global presence.

"I want to thank the team at Arrowroot for believing in us," said Gary Nakamura, CEO of SocialChorus. "We've enjoyed working with Arrowroot and their operating consultants (SRG) over the years and are excited to continue to call them friends and partners for many years to come."

"In late 2017, we met with Gary and team and were deeply impressed with their early leadership position in this increasingly crucial and urgent market," said Kareem El Sawy, Partner at Arrowroot Capital and Board Member of SocialChorus. "Since then, we have had the privilege of partnering with a top tier management team and seen them rapidly execute on their goal of becoming the global leader in employee communications and engagement software."

GCA Advisors, LLC acted as lead financial advisor to SocialChorus for this transaction.

About Arrowroot Capital

Arrowroot Capital is a global growth equity firm based in Santa Monica, CA, focused on minority, majority, and buyout investments in B2B software companies. The firm serves as a catalyst for growth-related initiatives by partnering with management and leveraging its deep enterprise software expertise to deliver meaningful, tangible value. Learn more at www.arrowrootcapital.com.

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the leading workforce communications platform that empowers companies to work as one. We've built the only end-to-end solution that can reach, inform, and align every employee from the shop floor to home office. Employees get what they need, communicators and leaders focus on the message, and the platform takes care of the rest. Learn more at www.socialchorus.com.

© 2020 PR Newswire
