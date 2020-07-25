Pacton Gold Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") announces that it has granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants for the purchase of up to 1,750,000 common shares at a price of $1.33 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

