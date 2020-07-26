Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, a global leader of sustainably produced specialty fibers, has been awarded the gold status in EcoVadis' CSR rating for the third year in a row. Lenzing is thus one of the leading two percent of all assessed companies in its industry. The assessment covers the four most important CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) practices: environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Lenzing achieves top ratings in all areas, making it one of the best performing companies. "This award makes us very proud and encourages us to continue on our path to becoming a provider of environmentally friendly specialty fibers. At Lenzing, we look beyond fibers and take responsibility for our children and grandchildren by standing up ...

