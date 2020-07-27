Media information

Baloise Asset Management acquires stake in Tolomeo Capital

Basel, 27th July 2020. As part of a strategic partnership, Baloise Asset Management is acquiring a stake in Zurich-based asset manager Tolomeo Capital AG. With this transaction, Baloise Asset Management will further strengthen its position as one of Switzerland's leading rule-based asset managers. In addition, it will exploit synergies and complementary capabilities in areas such as automated investment solutions and alternative investments.

In Tolomeo Capital, Baloise has now found a further partner to help it address the future challenges facing data- and technology-based asset management. Tolomeo Capital was founded in 2011 and combines nearly a decade of experience in fully automated asset management with the development of data-driven and rule-based investment strategies in liquid asset classes.

Baloise Asset Management has been using rule-based investment solutions successfully in the market for many years and is highlighting their importance with this strategic partnership. The cooperation is also a response to growing demand from institutional investors for innovative, transparent and cost-effective investment solutions.

"The focus of this strategic partnership is not only on the collaborative development of products and solutions. It also promotes know-how sharing in the field of rule-based investing and associated activities such as risk management and investment operations. Going forward, this will enable us to offer our customers solutions that satisfy their needs even better," explains Matthias Henny, CIO of the Baloise Group and Head of Baloise Asset Management.

Tolomeo Capital derives its strength not only from its expertise but also from its proprietary technologies. These investment and risk management systems make it possible to develop fully data-based investment strategies and to manage these in a completely automated manner.

Ivan Popovic, CEO of Tolomeo Capital, adds: "We are confident that combining our capabilities and technologies with those of Baloise Asset Management in this partnership will help us to jointly establish ourselves in the market as a reliable and competent service provider."

Baloise Asset Management holds a minority stake in Tolomeo Capital.

About Tolomeo Capital

Tolomeo Capital was created in 2011 as a spin-off from one of the largest institutional family offices in Switzerland. It focuses on rule-based and quantitative investment strategies. The company has built a cutting-edge proprietary tech infrastructure that allows it to control every detail of the investment process from start to finish. This enables it to translate new investment concepts into fully automated investment strategies. Tolomeo Capital is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and licensed as an asset manager of collective investment schemes.

About Baloise Asset Management

Baloise Asset Management Schweiz AG has been in existence as an investment adviser and asset manager ever since the Corporate Division Asset Management (KB AM) was founded in 2001. Baloise Asset Management (BAM) meets the growing needs of the Group and of third parties for high-quality financial products and expert portfolio management. The Baloise pension investment foundation (BAP) was founded in 1995 for the management of funds in connection with Pillars 2 and 3a of the Swiss social security system. Luxembourg-based SICAV Baloise Fund Invest (LUX) (BFI) was founded in 2001 in order to offer proprietary fund solutions in Baloise's retail business, while Baloise Immobilien Management AG commenced operations in 2018.