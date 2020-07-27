Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director, and Ms. Vanessa Dennett, Non-Executive Director on 24 July 2020.

Name Volumes (ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company) and Prices Total beneficial holding (Inc % of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company) Julian Treger 30,000 acquired at 117.60p 4,555,631 - representing 2.51% Graeme Dacomb 10,000 acquired at 117.96p 85,000 - representing 0.05% Vanessa Dennett 5,200 acquired at 118.70p 10,000 - representing 0.01%

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 117.60p 30,000 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 30,000 117.60p e. Date of the transactions 24 July 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Graeme Dacomb 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 117.96p 10,000 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 10,000 117.96p e. Date of the transactions 24 July 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Vanessa Dennett 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 118.70p 5,200 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 5,200 118.70p e. Date of the transactions 24 July 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.



