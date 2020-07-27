Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director, and Ms. Vanessa Dennett, Non-Executive Director on 24 July 2020.
Name
Volumes (ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company) and Prices
Total beneficial holding (Inc % of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company)
Julian Treger
30,000 acquired at 117.60p
4,555,631 - representing 2.51%
Graeme Dacomb
10,000 acquired at 117.96p
85,000 - representing 0.05%
Vanessa Dennett
5,200 acquired at 118.70p
10,000 - representing 0.01%
The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Julian Treger
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
30,000
117.60p
e.
Date of the transactions
24 July 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Graeme Dacomb
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
10,000
117.96p
e.
Date of the transactions
24 July 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Vanessa Dennett
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
5,200
118.70p
e.
Date of the transactions
24 July 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
