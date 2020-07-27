Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces Notice Of Annual Meeting Venue Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas company focused on the Thrace Basin of Turkey, will hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on August 12, 2020 and will report its financial and operating results for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 that same day, before markets open. The venue for the Meeting has been changed to the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319-5th Ave. S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Time and date for the Meeting is unchanged, being at 09:00 (Calgary time) on August 12, 2020.

The Company will be following all public health recommendations, including social distancing requirements at the Meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Physical access will be restricted to registered shareholders and formally appointed proxyholders and any others will not be permitted to attend (including beneficial shareholders that hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary). Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance by proxy, and to listen to the Meeting proceedings via live webcast using the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1341355&tp_key=64b800beb7

Please monitor the Company's website at https://www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/calendar/ for updated information.

Shareholders who have not received their proxy voting materials should contact their broker. Questions for the management team may be submitted in advance using the contact details below.

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Heather Campbell, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy, Billy Clegg

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

