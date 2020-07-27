Guiding investigators with relevant research at the touch of a button

Zenzium, Ltd., announced today that an independent team it established had won the COVID-19 Hackathon sponsored by Uber and organized by FeynLabs.

The winning Zen Team consisted of:

Anthony D. Bashall (Team Leader), Managing Director, Zenzium, Ltd.

Dr. Anthony Wilson, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Gareth Kitchen, NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer, Anaesthetic Registrar, Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Jerry Ruggieri, CIO, Zenzium, Ltd.

The goal of the Hackathon was to apply the Ludwig Deep Learning Toolbox for Natural Language Processing (NLP) to help solve the information overload experienced by COVID-19 researchers given the massive volume of published material generated since the early days of the pandemic.

Lugwig was created by Piero Molino while he was a Senior NLP Research Scientist at Uber which is now open sourced and due to be supported by the Linux Foundation. Piero is currently a researcher in NLP at Stanford University, CA.

Ajit Jaokar, the Founder at FeynLabs.ai and a Course Director in AI at Oxford University, stated: "The winning team was clearly strong with both data scientists and healthcare professionals. Special thanks go to Piero Molino the creator of the Ludwig Deep Learning Toolbox for his participation."

Anthony D. Bashall, Managing Director Founder of Zenzium further stated: "We are honoured to have been chosen as the winners of the Hackathon. We assembled a diverse team to find a solution to the volume of papers published in this critical research field by applying NLP and Ludwig."

Thanks also go to Uber for their generous support providing the prize.

About Zenzium

Zenzium is an end-to-end solution provider focused on applying its ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within healthcare for the management of a number of severe diseases both acute and chronic. Zenzium's core technology, including DeepHRV, is based on Deep Learning as applied to time-series measurements and data. Zenzium was founded in 2016 and is headquartered at Alderley Park in Macclesfield, Cheshire, UK.

DeepHRVis a Registered Trademark of Zenzium, Ltd.

