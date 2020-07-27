Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on European Union (EU) sovereigns. KBRA continues to examine the widespread impact of the pandemic on credit. And while negative implications are considerable, there have been ameliorating circumstances in many cases.

In our view, recent pandemic-related policy developments in the EU-namely, progress on the Next Generation EU recovery fund and the substantial support provided by the European Central Bank's asset purchase programs-go a long way in stabilizing credit profiles of euro area countries by boosting liquidity, enhancing fiscal flexibility, and assisting in post-crisis recovery. KBRA's consideration of such factors and our sensitivity to politics and public policy underpin our analytical focus to distinguish between credit risk and headline risk against the backdrop of COVID-19.

Click here to view the report.

