Armagard's Body Temperature Scanners Help Businesses Fulfil Their Duty of Care

New Fever Detection Kiosks Protect Staff and Customers

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armagard announces the launch of its fever detection kiosk. The unit takes a body temperature measurement of a person's forehead and alerts them if they have an above-average reading. Once screened and inside a business, staff and customers can be confident that the people they're dealing with are free of this virus symptom.

The fever screening system is accurate to within 0.3°C ~ 0.5°C, and scanning can happen in just two seconds. Businesses benefit from a fast, simple way of reducing viral transmission in offices, factories, retail stores and more.

"People are looking to business owners to ensure commercial environments are safe, and body temperature scanning is an easy way to provide that peace of mind," says Mark Neal, CEO of Armagard. "By installing fever scanners at entrances, businesses show they take their duty of care seriously. Staff can be happier at work, and customers will be encouraged to enter."

The fever detection kiosk complements the other COVID-19 safety measures business are using. Contactless operation reduces the spread of germs, and rapid scanning keeps entrances clear, which helps social distancing. Users can keep their masks on when being scanned, for maximum hygiene.

For more information about fever detection kiosks, visit www.armagard.co.uk, call +44 (0)121 608 7226 or email sales@armagard.com. For the latest updates, follow Armagard on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

For further press information, and to request additional images, contact Orune Maldeikyte, marketing coordinator, Armagard Ltd, on +44 (0)121 608 7226 or orune.maldeikyte@armagard.com

Editor's notes

As outdoor digital signage enclosure specialists, Armagard has 30 years' experience designing and manufacturing protection for screens in hazardous locations. Over 100,000 Armagard enclosures protect equipment in more than 50 countries, giving the company a worldwide reputation for quality that customers can count on.

Armagard Ltd, 9 Fortnum Close, Kitts Green, Birmingham, B33 0LG | +44 (0)121 608 7226 | sales@armagard.com | www.armagard.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219249/Armagard_Fever_Detection_Kiosks.jpg