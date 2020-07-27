Johnnie Walker Looks to the Next 200 Years of Scotch: Whisky maker launches four exclusive 200th anniversary releases to celebrate key milestone

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TODAY, Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch whisky[1], celebrates a 200-year milestone, and looks to the next 200 years of Scotch, with the announcement of four exclusive limited editions. Each of these 200th anniversary releases - a new bottle design and three newly crafted whiskies - are a celebration of the incredible journey, pioneering spirit and dedication to quality that was started by founder, John Walker, in 1820.

Diageo Global Scotch Director, John Williams, said: "We wanted to mark our 200-year journey with the launch of these four exclusive limited editions - they're a celebration of where we've come from but, more than that, they are each expressions of what's possible today and into tomorrow, and that's exciting.

"John's spark, vision and entrepreneurial fire were the impetus to growing the John Walker name, our business and ultimately a new future for Scotch whisky. This year we're celebrating the steps he first took - steps that have inspired generations of our whisky makers and are at the heart of everything we do today and will do tomorrow."

Each anniversary release celebrates a unique part of this 200 year journey:

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL 200TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION DESIGN

This new limited edition design features stunning illustrations that bring to life the 200-year journey of John Walker & Sons and Johnnie Walker, paying homage to some of the great cities and countries that have been part of this inspiring story since 1820.

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL LEGENDARY EIGHT

This exclusive release celebrates 200 years of craft.. It is a smooth, mellow Scotch crafted using whisky hand selected from only eight legendary distilleries that all existed in 1820, including some very rare expressions from long-closed "ghost" distilleries.

JOHN WALKER & SONS CELEBRATORY BLEND

This limited edition release is inspired by a breakthrough moment in John Walker & Sons' history - the launch of Old Highland Whisky in the 1860s. This rich and complex Scotch is inspired by the flavours found in the Walker family's grocery store during that period and is crafted with whiskies from distilleries operating at the time.

JOHN WALKER & SONS BICENTENARY BLEND

This exceptional whisky is a sensorial journey down the fragrant aisles of John Walker's original grocery store in Scotland with rich layers that re-imagine the exotic flavours that shaped John Walker's imagination. It is crafted with rare and exceptional whiskies, all aged for at least 28 years, including whiskies from long-closed "ghost" distilleries such as Pittyvaich, Cambus and soon to be re-opened Port Ellen.

Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, said: "Each of these exclusive releases bring a fresh perspective to our 200th anniversary story and are the perfect way to celebrate this moment for Johnnie Walker. It feels very apt to be announcing them this week to coincide with John Walker's birthday[2]."

The launch of these 200th anniversary releases follows the announcement of a £185 million investment[3] in Scotch tourism from parent company, Diageo, with a host of new multi-sensory, immersive whisky experiences across Scotland and their most recent announcement of a new paper-based bottle launching with Johnnie Walker in 2021[4], a world-first in the drinks industry, to spearhead a more sustainable future for Scotch as the brand looks to the next 200 years.

All four exclusive releases will launch from October onwards, subject to market distribution and availability, for a limited period only.*

For further information, please see here: https://www.johnniewalker.com/en/our-whisky/limited-edition-whiskies/

*Variants, availability and price points will differ per market. Please get in touch with your local Johnnie Walker team for more information.

About Johnnie Walker:

2020 marks 200 years since Johnnie Walker founder, John Walker, first threw open the doors to a grocer's shop in Scotland and began a journey that brought the brand from the four corners of Scotland to the four corners of the World.

Today, Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch whisky brand (IWSR 2019) enjoyed by people in over 180 countries. Since the time of its founder, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.

In those early days of John Walker, the business that became Johnnie Walker carried the name of the founder and during the 19th century the business was selling whiskies under the name of John Walker & Sons. Consumers began using Johnnie Walker and the name was adopted in 1908.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2018), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and Cîroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

