Your baby book, on autopilot: Memories captures babies pictures, videos and milestones

For the 'gran: Share your baby's Memories feed with grandparents and other loved ones

Nanit, creators of the world's most advanced baby monitor and sleep tracker, today launches Memories, a modern way to capture your baby's precious first moment digitally. Using computer vision technology, the Nanit Plus HD camera identifies and captures important 'firsts' or unexpected moments, such as when your baby first sleeps through the night, and saves them directly to the Memories tab within the app so parents can enjoy them for years to come.

Parents can also share their baby's Memories with loved ones, such as grandparents, so they can keep up to date with all the important milestones, big and small, wherever they are, whenever they want, directly through the app.

For the moments worth sharing wider, such as the cat jumping in the crib for a cuddle, parents can share these with friends and family via social media, email, text message or your favourite photo app.

Other Memories features include monthly birthdays anniversaries, so parents can watch their baby grow over time, and fun morning pick up compilation, to make sure the parents can see, save and share the cutest, silliest and sleepiest moments of their babies life. Parents can also save and curate moments themselves. Special moments in the Activity Feed can be saved to Memories and parents can add their own photos with just the click of a button.

"Now more than ever, technology is critical in keeping people connected. Sadly many grandparents and loved ones are currently separated from new members of the family, however with the launch of Memories, we hope to make it easier for parents and other loved ones to never miss a moment as their baby grows, said Sarah Dorsett, CEO of Nanit.

Memories is available through the Insight services, which comes free for the first year with the purchase of Nanit Plus and is subsequently available through subscription. Find out more at www.nanit.com/uk/

About Nanit

Nanit is on a mission to support the journey of parenting. The Nanit family of products keeps parents connected, informed and provides personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit Plus camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep, to real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear, to capturing amazing moments with the in-app Memories feature, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Launched in 2016, Nanit's award-winning products are available internationally at Nanit.com and retailers including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Target.com, Amazon and more. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005026/en/

Contacts:

UK Press Contact

Kerry Rothery

Clarity PR on behalf of Nanit

Email: nanit@clarity.pr

Number: 020 7100 1333