Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM
London, July 27
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
(an authorised closed ended company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41959)
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")
24 July 2020
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 1 London Wall Place, EC2Y 5AU on 25 September 2020 at 11:00am
The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
