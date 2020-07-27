DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: www.dixiegroup.com/investor/.

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.dixiegroup.com/investor/.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13706832

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598820/The-Dixie-Group-Inc-2020-Q2-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call