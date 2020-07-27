The "Europe Vegetable Oil Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Vegetable Oil Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The market is driven by robust demand for organic health-based products, with increased consumption among health-conscious consumers of high-quality edible oils/cooking oils and the growing demand from various application areas.

Palm oil is one of the highly used vegetable oil. In the past few years, palm oil production has amplified significantly, with almost all production growth determined in Malaysia and Indonesia. There is an increase in the demand for biofuel in most of the developed regions, which has augmented the demand for palm oil.

Key Market Trends

Supportive Policies on Vegetable Oil Usage in European Region

EU's consumption of vegetable oil in biofuel has been largely driven by the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). This directive, established in 2009, requires 10% of the energy consumption in road and rail transport in 2020 to be from renewable sources. EU Member States (countries) are required to implement this target with national laws and incentives, such as blending mandates. Palm oil contributes around 20% to the production of biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester) and renewable diesel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) in the EU. The other major feedstocks for producing diesel substitutes are rapeseed, used in cooking oil and animal fats.

Germany Holds the Largest Market Share

After Canada, Germany is believed to the largest producer of rapeseed oil across the world. Based on its nutritionally well-balanced composition, rapeseed oil has become one of the most common vegetable oils in Germany and all over Europe. It is used as salad and cooking oil on a large scale and serves as an oil component in margarine, mayonnaise, and dressings. The non-food industry is also interested in rapeseed oil. It is used in energy productions, such as biofuels, and serves as an environment-friendly additive in lubricants.

Germany is among one of the largest European markets for olive oil. Total consumption is high and stable. Moreover, the market offers good opportunities for organic olive oil. Most consumption in Germany is for virgin olive oil, this, in turn, boosts the demand for vegetable oil in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The major players of the market have a broad geographical presence and an extensive product portfolio to cater to numerous consumer demands. This factor assists the company to maintain a strong foothold in the market. The prime factors determining the market players and their positions in the concerned market are the high-quality ingredients used without any addition of preservative to deliver completely natural products worldwide.

Some of the major players in the market studied are Cargill Incorporated, Avril Group, Bunge Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

